Spend minutes, not hours, on email

Reduce the time you spend on email by 90%. Have emails professionally written while you're lying on your couch, playing with your kids, or walking in the park.

You talk, we type

Just talk into your phone (or desktop), and we'll write the perfect email. Feel free to umm, err, repeat yourself, and trip over your words.

It's not transcription

We don't just type the words you dictate. We listen to what you're saying, and then write a professional email to match your intent, tone, and the context of the email thread.

Official Gmail Add-on

Wordzen is an official Gmail Add-on, trusted by Google.

Add Wordzen to Gmail